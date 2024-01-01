Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>WWW.JUSTDEALSLTD.CA SAFETY INCLUDED. AS IS OPTION is available Please send your # to get more detail and book test drive Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough ***Safety included the price *****Appointment needed. Runs and drives great! *****Cash or certified check, ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment. </div>

2014 RAM 1500

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

  1. 1709840327
  2. 1709840327
  3. 1709840327
  4. 1709840327
  5. 1709840327
  6. 1709840327
  7. 1709840327
  8. 1709840327
  9. 1709840327
  10. 1709840327
  11. 1709840327
  12. 1709840327
  13. 1709840327
  14. 1709840327
  15. 1709840327
  16. 1709840327
  17. 1709840327
  18. 1709840327
  19. 1709840327
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
227,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT1ES239986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WWW.JUSTDEALSLTD.CA SAFETY INCLUDED. AS IS OPTION is available Please send your # to get more detail and book test drive Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough ***Safety included the price *****Appointment needed. Runs and drives great! *****Cash or certified check, ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Just Deals Ltd

Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST 227,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus 242,000 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S 185,000 KM $9,800 + tax & lic

Email Just Deals Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Call Dealer

416-230-XXXX

(click to show)

416-230-1586

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500