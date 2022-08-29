Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota RAV4

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1665585990
  2. 1665585997
  3. 1665585975
  4. 1665585993
  5. 1665585988
  6. 1665585986
  7. 1665586000
  8. 1665585982
  9. 1665585997
  10. 1665586000
  11. 1665585980
  12. 1665586001
  13. 1665585977
  14. 1665585984
  15. 1665586001
  16. 1665585999
  17. 1665585995
  18. 1665585978
  19. 1665585997
  20. 1665585974
  21. 1665586035
  22. 1665586028
  23. 1665586037
  24. 1665586034
  25. 1665586037
  26. 1665586038
  27. 1665586031
  28. 1665586036
  29. 1665586025
  30. 1665586027
  31. 1665586029
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9148510
  • Stock #: 262-WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9EW155343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 262-WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2008 Jeep Wrangler U...
 241,720 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 300 AW...
 202,127 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota RAV4 Spo...
 219,690 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory