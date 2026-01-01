$11,950+ taxes & licensing
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury
Location
Ontario Cars
440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
647-219-0000
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,773 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury AWD– Excellent Condition |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!
🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8.
🚗 Only 94,773 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!
Key Features:
All Wheel Drive
Leather Interior
Backup Camera
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Park Sensors
💼 Why Buy from Us?
14 years in business
60% repeat customers or referrals
All vehicles tested & in mint condition
Free vehicle history report with every purchase
🌐 Website: theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar
📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Exterior
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-219-0000