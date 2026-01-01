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<p>2015 Cadillac SRX <strong>Luxury AWD</strong>– Excellent Condition |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!</p><p>🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8.</p><p>🚗 Only 94,773 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!</p><p>Key Features:</p><p>All Wheel Drive</p><p>Leather Interior</p><p>Backup Camera</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player</p><p>Fog Lights</p><p>Cruise Control</p><p>Park Sensors</p><p>💼 Why Buy from Us?</p><p>14 years in business</p><p>60% repeat customers or referrals</p><p>All vehicles tested & in mint condition</p><p>Free vehicle history report with every purchase</p><p>🌐 Website: <a href=http://theontariocars.com/ rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>theontariocars.com</a> 👍 Facebook: <a href=http://facebook.com/ontariocar rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow><u>facebook.com/ontariocar</u></a></p><p>📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.</p>

2015 Cadillac SRX

94,773 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
14220902.815317088?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28784

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Location

Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8

647-219-0000

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Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,773KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GYFNEE33FS583123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,773 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury AWD– Excellent Condition |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!

🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8.

🚗 Only 94,773 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!

Key Features:

All Wheel Drive

Leather Interior

Backup Camera

Air Conditioning

Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player

Fog Lights

Cruise Control

Park Sensors

💼 Why Buy from Us?

14 years in business

60% repeat customers or referrals

All vehicles tested & in mint condition

Free vehicle history report with every purchase

🌐 Website: theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar

📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
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$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Cars

647-219-0000

2015 Cadillac SRX