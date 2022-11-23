2015 Fiat 500L

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $13,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9412228

9412228 Stock #: 0043

0043 VIN: ZFBCFACH4FZ034324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.