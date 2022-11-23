Menu
2015 Fiat 500L

105,000 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2015 Fiat 500L

2015 Fiat 500L

Lounge

2015 Fiat 500L Lounge

Lounge

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9412228
  • Stock #: 0043
  • VIN: ZFBCFACH4FZ034324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

500 LOUNGE! LEATHER SEAT! BEAT SPEAKER! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!

POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! HEATED LEATHER SEAT! BLUETOOTH!

ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

