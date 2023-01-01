Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Acadia

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Acadia

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 9483828
  2. 9483828
  3. 9483828
  4. 9483828
  5. 9483828
  6. 9483828
  7. 9483828
  8. 9483828
  9. 9483828
  10. 9483828
  11. 9483828
  12. 9483828
  13. 9483828
  14. 9483828
  15. 9483828
  16. 9483828
  17. 9483828
  18. 9483828
  19. 9483828
Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9483828
  • VIN: 1GKKRPKD3FJ233272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2015 GMC Acadia SLE
 212,000 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Avalon T...
 186,000 KM
$8,750 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac G6 GXP
 147,000 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory