2015 Honda Civic

31,234 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Auto Sales

437-777-3563

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan Auto LX|BACKUP CAMERA|LOW KM

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan Auto LX|BACKUP CAMERA|LOW KM

Location

Fine Auto Sales

773 Warden Ave #1, Scarborough, ON M1L 4C2

437-777-3563

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,234KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6727553
  • Stock #: 8485
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F42FH048485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,234 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 HONDA CIVIC LX FWD comes well equipped with, heated seats,, back up CAMERA  and so much more, Bluetooth connection and much more!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!!
OUR FINANCE TEAM SPECIALIZES IN FINANCING CUSTOMERS WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT; GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND NO CREDIT. We also specialize in financing applicants with CASH INCOME/SELF EMPLOYED, NEW COMERS, REFUGEES, INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ETC.
FINANCING RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % OAC


 This vehicle is being sold as is in order to certify it a charge of six hundred and ninety five ($695) is required hence why this vehicle is not derivable and not certified until then.


Vehicle location: * 773 Warden Ave Scarborough, Ontario M1L4C2 * CALL 437 777 3563 FOR MORE INFORMATION!  Taxes and certification extra - Call for more details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Fine Auto Sales

Fine Auto Sales

773 Warden Ave #1, Scarborough, ON M1L 4C2

