2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

<div><span>2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTEC Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Amazing Condition! Great Service Records! FULLY LOADED! </span><span>DISTRONIC PLUS, </span><span>ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST,</span><span>AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT, PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF, DRIVING PACKAGE, PARKING PACKAGE, FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE, 20 AMG SPOKE WHEEL ALL-ROUND, AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR And Much More!</span></div><div><font color=#000000><span>Visit OctaneAuto.ca to Get Approved Today!</span></font></div><div><div><font color=#000000><span>--------------------------------------------------</span></font><span>--------------------------------------------------</span></div></div><div><font color=#000000><span>Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.</span></font></div><div><font color=#000000><span>--------------------------------------------------</span></font><span>--------------------------------------------------</span></div><div><font color=#000000><span>CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><font color=#000000><span>--------------------------------------------------</span></font><span>--------------------------------------------------</span></div></div><div><font color=#000000><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.</span></font></div><div><font color=#000000><span>--------------------------------------------------</span></font><span>--------------------------------------------------</span></div><div><font color=#000000><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.</span></font></div><div><br /></div>

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

148,000 KM

Details Description

$24,895

+ tax & licensing








Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217





148,000KM
Used
VIN 4JGDA2EB1FA596478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 596478
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTEC Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Amazing Condition! Great Service Records! FULLY LOADED! DISTRONIC PLUS, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT, PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF, DRIVING PACKAGE, PARKING PACKAGE, FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE, 20" AMG SPOKE WHEEL ALL-ROUND, AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR And Much More!Visit OctaneAuto.ca to Get Approved Today!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.







4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4













