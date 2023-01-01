$24,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML350 BlueTEC ML350 BlueTEC
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML350 BlueTEC ML350 BlueTEC
Location
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
877-777-6217
$24,895
+ taxes & licensing
148,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4JGDA2EB1FA596478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 596478
- Mileage 148,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTEC Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Amazing Condition! Great Service Records! FULLY LOADED! DISTRONIC PLUS, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT, PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF, DRIVING PACKAGE, PARKING PACKAGE, FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE, 20" AMG SPOKE WHEEL ALL-ROUND, AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR And Much More!Visit OctaneAuto.ca to Get Approved Today!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Octane Used Cars
2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD 79,078 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue Trend 23,891 KM $23,895 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 112,020 KM $33,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class