2015 Nissan Frontier
SV LWB/Accident Free/1 Owner/4x4/Comes Certified
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9588985
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV4FN758931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, 1 Owner, 4x4, Automatic. Has 132,000KM on it, Comes Certified with 1 Year Warranty. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Fog Lights, Bush Bar. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
Vehicle Features
