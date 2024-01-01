Menu
https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Frontier-2022-id10470592.html

2022 Nissan Frontier

37,020 KM

$43,760

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier

SV cabine double caisse longue 4x4

2022 Nissan Frontier

SV cabine double caisse longue 4x4

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$43,760

+ taxes & licensing

37,020KM
Used
VIN 1N6ED1FKXNN632665

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2431A
  • Mileage 37,020 KM

Side Step Rails

000 kms
Clean CarFax Report
77 Commerce Rd.
Orillia
or call 705-325-3355.
Put this 2022 Nissan Frontier SV Sport 4X4 on your list of must see trucks! ONLY 37,000 kms
6ft. bed with soft tonneau cover and factory applied spray-in bedliner
Class IV tow hitch receiver & wiring package
back under seat storage
3M Chip Guard on hood
and so much more! Check it out today at Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$43,760

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Nissan

705-325-3355

2022 Nissan Frontier