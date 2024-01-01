$43,760+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Nissan Frontier
SV cabine double caisse longue 4x4
2022 Nissan Frontier
SV cabine double caisse longue 4x4
Location
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
705-325-3355
$43,760
+ taxes & licensing
37,020KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6ED1FKXNN632665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2431A
- Mileage 37,020 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Side Step Rails
Additional Features
000 kms
Clean CarFax Report
77 Commerce Rd.
Orillia
or call 705-325-3355.
Put this 2022 Nissan Frontier SV Sport 4X4 on your list of must see trucks! ONLY 37
6ft. bed with soft tonneau cover and factory applied spray-in bedliner
Class IV tow hitch receiver & wiring package
back under seat storage
3M Chip Guard on hood
and so much more! Check it out today at Experience Nissan
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Experience Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
Call Dealer
705-325-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$43,760
+ taxes & licensing
Experience Nissan
705-325-3355
2022 Nissan Frontier