2016 Jeep Wrangler

135,001 KM

Details Description Features

$27,368

+ tax & licensing
Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Sahara

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

135,001KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9993095
  • Stock #: 23351A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBG7GL209422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 135,001 KM

Vehicle Description

We Will Buy Your Car Even if You Don’t Buy Ours! All Trade are Welcome.

We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3




This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you!  Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:




- 30 days or 2500 km warranty

- Professionally reconditioned vehicles

- $0 Down at Financing Options Available

- Full safety

- Free CarFax report




ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier by being 100% upfront and transparent.

OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle comes standard with ONE key. We will include any additional keys from previous owner. Additional keys are $250 to $450 each.

Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

