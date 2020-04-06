2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
416-292-1171
+ taxes & licensing
LOW KM, Leather, Navigation, Easy Entry/Exit, Clean interior, and drives like new.
OWN THIS WITH NO MONEY DOWN $91/week (only 4.99% APR for 72 months, O.A.C*),
Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.
Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.
We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.
Some of the other features are:
>18" AMG Black Wheels
>Apple carplay
>Ambient light, welcome light, and locator light
>Individual configuration (create your own driving mode)
>Blind spot monitoring system
>Dual zone AC
>Memory/Leather seats
>Front and Rear airbags
>Voice assistance system
>Steering mounted controls
>Heated seats
>Paddle shifters
>Rear AC Vents
>Dual mode AC
>USB/AUX/Bluetooth
>Sport/Eco/Normal driving mode
>10-way power seats
>Auto headlights
>Front and rear parking sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6