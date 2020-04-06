Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

CLA 250 AWD| 2.0L TURBO| LIMITED PCK| NAV| LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

CLA 250 AWD| 2.0L TURBO| LIMITED PCK| NAV| LEATHER

Location

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

  1. 4872606
  2. 4872606
  3. 4872606
  4. 4872606
  5. 4872606
  6. 4872606
  7. 4872606
  8. 4872606
  9. 4872606
  10. 4872606
  11. 4872606
  12. 4872606
  13. 4872606
  14. 4872606
  15. 4872606
  16. 4872606
  17. 4872606
  18. 4872606
  19. 4872606
  20. 4872606
  21. 4872606
  22. 4872606
  23. 4872606
  24. 4872606
Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,694KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4872606
  • Stock #: A4117
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB6GN381506
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
LOW KM, Leather, Navigation, Easy Entry/Exit, Clean interior, and drives like new.

OWN THIS WITH NO MONEY DOWN $91/week (only 4.99% APR for 72 months, O.A.C*), 

Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.

Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.

We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.

Some of the other features are:
>18" AMG Black Wheels
>Apple carplay
>Ambient light, welcome light, and locator light
>Individual configuration (create your own driving mode)
>Blind spot monitoring system
>Dual zone AC
>Memory/Leather seats
>Front and Rear airbags
>Voice assistance system
>Steering mounted controls
>Heated seats
>Paddle shifters
>Rear AC Vents
>Dual mode AC
>USB/AUX/Bluetooth
>Sport/Eco/Normal driving mode
>10-way power seats
>Auto headlights
>Front and rear parking sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From East Court Ford Lincoln

2019 Ford Mustang GT...
 6,569 KM
$46,488 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sienna L...
 35,906 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 74,370 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

East Court Ford Lincoln

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-292-XXXX

(click to show)

416-292-1171

Send A Message