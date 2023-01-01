Menu
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Special Edition Premier Fully Loaded! In Amazing Condition! Equipped With Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist, Navigation, Large Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Control And Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2016 Volvo XC60

160,105 KM

$18,895

+ tax & licensing
Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

160,105KM
Used
VIN YV4612RK6G2815306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 815306
  • Mileage 160,105 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Special Edition Premier Fully Loaded! In Amazing Condition! Equipped With Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist, Navigation, Large Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Control And Much More!
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

