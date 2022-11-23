Menu
2017 BMW X6

96,700 KM

Details Description Features

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

35i

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

96,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9378676
  • Stock #: 0021
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C59H0N84991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,700 KM

Vehicle Description

35I! WHITE ON RED! GOOD COLOR COMBINATION! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI!

HARMAN KARDON! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PARKING AIDS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!

20 INCH STAG RIMS! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! AND MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Email Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

