$44,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2017 BMW X6
35i
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9378676
- Stock #: 0021
- VIN: 5UXKU2C59H0N84991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,700 KM
Vehicle Description
35I! WHITE ON RED! GOOD COLOR COMBINATION! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI!
HARMAN KARDON! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PARKING AIDS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!
20 INCH STAG RIMS! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! AND MUCH MORE!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.