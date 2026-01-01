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Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Honda Civic

222,385 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14182312

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1780086860892
  2. 1780086861405
  3. 1780086861828
  4. 1780086862266
  5. 1780086862700
  6. 1780086863154
  7. 1780086863567
  8. 1780086863999
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
222,385KM
VIN 2HGFC2F5XHH036223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,385 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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647-247-XXXX

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647-247-7547

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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2017 Honda Civic