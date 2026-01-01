$19,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
Express
2017 RAM 1500
Express
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
179,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7KTXHS715369
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
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$19,500
+ taxes & licensing>
California Classics
416-699-6630
2017 RAM 1500