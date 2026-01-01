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Used 2017 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 RAM 1500

179,000 KM

Details Features

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle
14127436

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

  1. 1779293725971
  2. 1779293726466
Contact Seller

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
179,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7KTXHS715369

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
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416-699-6630

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$19,500

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2017 RAM 1500