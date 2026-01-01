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Finance Price $21895 Cash Price $23395 | AWD | Explorer XLT | 7 passenger | Leather seats | Panoramic sunroof | Heated front seats | Dual climate control | Navigation | Rear view camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear climate control | Power tailgate | Remote starter | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 13.1 L/100km city / 9.2 L/100km highway Available Now at Octane Used Cars! 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4 Call us today to book your test drive! CERTIFICATION All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra. FINANCING Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee. WARRANTY This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage. PRICE At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2018 Ford Explorer

116,287 KM

Details Description

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14074650

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,287KM
VIN 1FM5K8D81JGC01411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $21895 Cash Price $23395 | AWD | Explorer XLT | 7 passenger | Leather seats | Panoramic sunroof | Heated front seats | Dual climate control | Navigation | Rear view camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear climate control | Power tailgate | Remote starter | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 13.1 L/100km city / 9.2 L/100km highway

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$21,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Ford Explorer