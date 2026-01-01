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Finance Price $$19,495 Cash Price $20995 | Accident free | Remote starter | Edge ST | AWD | Performance SUV | Twin turbo V6 engine | Leather interior | Panoramic sunroof | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Navigation | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane keep assist | Forward collision warning | Power tailgate | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Premium audio system | Alloy wheels Available Now at Octane Used Cars! 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4 Call us today to book your test drive! CERTIFICATION All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee. FINANCING Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee. WARRANTY This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage. PRICE At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2019 Ford Edge

130,978 KM

Details Description

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Edge

ST AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14235272

2019 Ford Edge

ST AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,978KM
VIN 2FMPK4AP5KBB05576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $$19,495 Cash Price $20995 | Accident free | Remote starter | Edge ST | AWD | Performance SUV | Twin turbo V6 engine | Leather interior | Panoramic sunroof | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Navigation | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane keep assist | Forward collision warning | Power tailgate | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Premium audio system | Alloy wheels

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$19,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Ford Edge