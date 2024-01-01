Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT

75K KM, 3.6L V6 285HP, AT, Certified, Clean CarFax, CarPlay/Android/Google POIS connected in-car Apps, Factory 4 Auxilliary button option, Auto-start, 4x4, Dual climate control, Outstanding Alpine sound system w. Subwoofer, SiriusXM, 8 speakers, Speed sensitive volume control, Front fog lights, Drive information system, Digital display, 2 keys, Hill holder control, Traction control, UPGRADES BELOW:

Upgrades (all done at dealer):
- Falcon suspension lift
- Falcon steering suspension
- Front and rear steel bumper (black powerdercoated)
- Steel fenders, side steps, rock rails (black powedercoated)
- FUEL rims, paired with Nokian Outpost AT 35x12.50R18LT tires (95% life left)
- Smittybilt 10,000lbs winch, controller included
- Offroad auxiliary lights (50 Rough Country roof light bar, two Rough Country side pointed light pods)
- Aftermarket reverse lights

Book a test drive by clicking on this link: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer.

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.

$35,000 + tax & licensing

AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

75,296KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG4KW596925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2008
  • Mileage 75,296 KM

Vehicle Description

75K KM, 3.6L V6 285HP, AT, Certified, Clean CarFax, CarPlay/Android/Google POIS connected in-car Apps, Factory 4 Auxilliary button option, Auto-start, 4x4, Dual climate control, Outstanding Alpine sound system w. Subwoofer, SiriusXM, 8 speakers, Speed sensitive volume control, Front fog lights, Drive information system, Digital display, 2 keys, Hill holder control, Traction control, UPGRADES BELOW:

Upgrades (all done at dealer):
- Falcon suspension lift
- Falcon steering suspension
- Front and rear steel bumper (black powerdercoated)
- Steel fenders, side steps, rock rails (black powedercoated)
- FUEL rims, paired with Nokian Outpost AT 35x12.50R18LT tires (95% life left)
- Smittybilt 10,000lbs winch, controller included
- Offroad auxiliary lights (50 Rough Country roof light bar, two Rough Country side pointed light pods)
- Aftermarket reverse lights

Book a test drive by clicking on this link: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer.

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Drive mode selector

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tool Kit
Front Tow Hooks
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.45 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Exterior

Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Footwell lights
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
180 AMPS ALTERNATOR
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
URETHANE PARKING BRAKE TRIM
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
15.6 STEERING RATIO
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
BIN STORAGE
FOLDABLE REAR HEADRESTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
RUBBER/VINYL CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

2019 Jeep Wrangler