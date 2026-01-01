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Finance Price $26,895 Cash Price $28,395 | Accident free | Remote starter | 7 passenger | Pacifica Hybrid Touring-L | Plug in hybrid | Fuel efficient | Navigation | Power sliding doors | Leather seats | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Power tailgate | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Tri zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 8.0 L/100km city / 7.8 L/100km highway plus electric range | Great for Canadian weather Available Now at Octane Used Cars! 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4 Call us today to book your test drive! CERTIFICATION All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee. FINANCING Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee. WARRANTY This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage. PRICE At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

112,088 KM

Details Description

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring-L 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
14075796.810409788?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29481

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring-L 2WD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,088KM
VIN 2C4RC1L79LR273400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B273400
  • Mileage 112,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $26,895 Cash Price $28,395 | Accident free | Remote starter | 7 passenger | Pacifica Hybrid Touring-L | Plug in hybrid | Fuel efficient | Navigation | Power sliding doors | Leather seats | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Power tailgate | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Tri zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 8.0 L/100km city / 7.8 L/100km highway plus electric range | Great for Canadian weather

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$26,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Chrysler Pacifica