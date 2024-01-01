Menu
New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Scarborough, ON

Showing 1-50 of 233
Used 2008 Ford Edge 4dr Limited FWD -

2008 Ford Edge

4dr Limited FWD - "The Best One Owner Florida SUV"
$11,900 + tax & lic
92,869MI
White
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL, AWD, Navi, Heated Leather Seats for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2022 Ford Edge

SEL, AWD, Navi, Heated Leather Seats
$28,644 + tax & lic
78,135KM
White
Cardinal Kia

Niagara Falls, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Caledonia, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL
$23,950 + tax & lic
103,079KM
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge ST ADAP-CC COOLED-SEATS PANO-ROOF for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2020 Ford Edge

ST ADAP-CC COOLED-SEATS PANO-ROOF
$31,998 + tax & lic
75,188KM
Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL
$36,990 + tax & lic
19,728KM
Grey
Brock Ford Sales

Niagara Falls, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Ford Edge

ST Line
$28,998 + tax & lic
102,599KM
Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990 + tax & lic
229,893KM
Black
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL. AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL. AWD
$17,024 + tax & lic
122,367KM
Magnetic Metallic
Cardinal Kia

Niagara Falls, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge ST Line - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats for sale in Caledonia, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
$48,180 + tax & lic
120KM
Agate Black Metallic
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Oakville, ON

2020 Ford Edge

ST Line
$36,900 + tax & lic
2,558KM
Grey
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD
$11,990 + tax & lic
193,769KM
Super Economy Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge 4dr Sport AWD for sale in Oakville, ON

2017 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD
$16,990 + tax & lic
155,100KM
Black
Twin Oaks Auto

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL SYNC | A/C | HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL SYNC | A/C | HEATED SEATS
$18,900 + tax & lic
108,395KM
Silver
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SE for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SE
$17,495 + tax & lic
140,085KM
Black
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL Leather, Pano Roof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Tail Gate, Remote Start, New Tires! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL Leather, Pano Roof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Tail Gate, Remote Start, New Tires!
$20,488 + tax & lic
94,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Power Lift Gate * 12 Inch Tall Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Dual Exhaust * Android Auto/Apple for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Power Lift Gate * 12 Inch Tall Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Dual Exhaust * Android Auto/Apple
$27,995 + tax & lic
81,732KM
Silver
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge ST Line SYNC3 | POWER OUTLET | HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON

2020 Ford Edge

ST Line SYNC3 | POWER OUTLET | HEATED SEATS
$30,997 + tax & lic
69,751KM
White
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL SYNC | A/C | HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON

2014 Ford Edge

SEL SYNC | A/C | HEATED SEATS
$9,900 + tax & lic
220,550KM
Grey
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Burlington, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$28,998 + tax & lic
28,726KM
DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
Leggat Discovery Ford

Burlington, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Burlington, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$29,398 + tax & lic
36,262KM
DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
Leggat Discovery Ford

Burlington, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium
$30,998 + tax & lic
63,240KM
Agate Black
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium
$29,998 + tax & lic
72,778KM
Agate Black
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium
Sale
$14,995 + tax & lic
165,868KM
Gray
Parkdale Auto Centre

Hamilton, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium
$58,605 + tax & lic
1KM
Agate Black Metallic
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic
$6,600 + tax & lic
171,000KM
Red
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge 2.0L SEL! for sale in Whitby, ON

2018 Ford Edge

2.0L SEL!
$18,987 + tax & lic
99,860KM
Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge 2.0L Clean Carfax! Excellent Condition! for sale in Whitby, ON

2022 Ford Edge

2.0L Clean Carfax! Excellent Condition!
$36,459 + tax & lic
21,390KM
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2011 Ford Edge 4dr Limited AWD for sale in Ancaster, ON

2011 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD
$15,995 + tax & lic
103,000KM
White
Village Auto of Ancaster

Ancaster, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST-Line
Sale
$50,605 + tax & lic
CALL
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST-Line
Sale
$49,430 + tax & lic
CALL
ICONIC SILVER
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST-Line
Sale
$50,030 + tax & lic
CALL
Stone Blue Metallic
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in St Catharines, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
$43,995 + tax & lic
11,407KM
Black
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

St Catharines, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium No Accident B&O Navigation Leather Panoramic Roof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium No Accident B&O Navigation Leather Panoramic Roof
$32,995 + tax & lic
61,257KM
White
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL REAR PARKING CAMS & SENSORS | HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL REAR PARKING CAMS & SENSORS | HEATED SEATS
$17,500 + tax & lic
157,871KM
Silver
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL No Accident Navigation Leather Carplay Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Ford Edge

SEL No Accident Navigation Leather Carplay Remote Start
$27,995 + tax & lic
72,989KM
Grey
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SE AWD * Extra Sets Rims and Tires * Intelligent AWD * 18 Inch Alloy Wheels * Personal Safety System * Sport Mode * Steering Controls * Daytime Runnin for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SE AWD * Extra Sets Rims and Tires * Intelligent AWD * 18 Inch Alloy Wheels * Personal Safety System * Sport Mode * Steering Controls * Daytime Runnin
$16,995 + tax & lic
150,476KM
Silver
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL
$21,998 + tax & lic
133,189KM
Magnetic Metallic
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL
$24,998 + tax & lic
63,278KM
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD * Leather * Navigation * Remote Start * All Season/Rubber Floor Mats * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Push To Start * Keyless Entry * Ford My Sy for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD * Leather * Navigation * Remote Start * All Season/Rubber Floor Mats * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Push To Start * Keyless Entry * Ford My Sy
$21,995 + tax & lic
93,579KM
Silver
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST-Line
Sale
$50,130 + tax & lic
CALL
ICONIC SILVER
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST-Line
Sale
$50,730 + tax & lic
CALL
RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Edge

SEL
Sale
$45,255 + tax & lic
CALL
Oxford White
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium
Sale
$55,130 + tax & lic
CALL
Star White
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Edge

ST-Line
Sale
$49,805 + tax & lic
CALL
Agate Black
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium
$58,180 + tax & lic
3KM
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST Line
$44,998 + tax & lic
19,763KM
Agate Black Metallic
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST Line
$44,998 + tax & lic
18,232KM
Agate Black Metallic
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge ST for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Ford Edge

ST
$29,998 + tax & lic
64,822KM
FORD PERFORMANCE Blue
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge Sport **CANADIAN TOURING PKG - 401A** for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2016 Ford Edge

Sport **CANADIAN TOURING PKG - 401A**
$22,500 + tax & lic
97,755KM
Kona Blue
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge ST for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Ford Edge

ST
$43,999 + tax & lic
21,318KM
Stone Blue Metallic
Dixie Ford Sales

Mississauga, ON