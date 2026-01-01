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2016 Toyota Corolla

193,909 KM

Details

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Corolla

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14499739

2016 Toyota Corolla

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

  1. 14499739
  2. 14499739
  3. 14499739
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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
193,909KM
VIN 2T1BURHEXGC550291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26B40A
  • Mileage 193,909 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
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519-426-1050

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2016 Toyota Corolla