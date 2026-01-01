$12,995+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Toyota Corolla
2016 Toyota Corolla
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
193,909KM
VIN 2T1BURHEXGC550291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26B40A
- Mileage 193,909 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
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519-426-XXXX(click to show)
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Simcoe Toyota
519-426-1050
2016 Toyota Corolla