Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Honda Odyssey

103,839 KM

Details

$41,695

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda Odyssey

Black Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14207945

2023 Honda Odyssey

Black Edition

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

  1. 14207945
  2. 14207945
  3. 14207945
Contact Seller

$41,695

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
103,839KM
VIN 5FNRL6H06PB503100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,839 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simcoe Toyota

Used 2023 Honda Odyssey Black Edition for sale in Simcoe, ON
2023 Honda Odyssey Black Edition 103,839 KM $41,695 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Tundra Limited for sale in Simcoe, ON
2017 Toyota Tundra Limited 183,275 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Simcoe, ON
2022 Dodge Durango R/T 93,588 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Simcoe Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1050

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,695

+ taxes & licensing>

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2023 Honda Odyssey