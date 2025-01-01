$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
53,252MI
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour HORNET YELLOW
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 53,252 MI
Vehicle Description
1978 MG MGB Roadster