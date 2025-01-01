Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*<span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this 2000 Mazda Miata for sale! </span><br></div><div><br></div><div> Check out this absolutely beautiful Miata Special Edition! Rare 6-speed manual. </div><div><br></div><div>Some unique features of the special edition: </div><div> -Beige leather interior </div><div>-15” Polished wheels </div><div>-Nardi dark wood steering wheel & shift knob </div><div>-White gauges with chrome accents </div><div>-Full ground effects kit with fog lights </div><div><br></div><div> No expense spared bringing this car back to life, after a tree fell on it a few months ago. The entire car was stripped, re painted and assembled with a brand new convertible top. Recent new tires as well. Two sets of keys, ready to go! </div><div><br></div><div> $10,999 + HST/Licensing </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence! </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com </span><br></div><div><br></div><div> *PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</div>

2000 Mazda Miata MX-5

140,400 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2000 Mazda Miata MX-5

Special Edition

Watch This Vehicle
13082942

2000 Mazda Miata MX-5

Special Edition

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

  1. 1760746628
  2. 1760746628
  3. 1760746628
  4. 1760746628
  5. 1760746628
  6. 1760746628
  7. 1760746628
  8. 1760746628
  9. 1760746628
  10. 1760746628
  11. 1760746628
  12. 1760746628
  13. 1760746628
  14. 1760746628
  15. 1760746628
  16. 1760746628
  17. 1760746628
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1NB3534Y0145672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 3007
  • Mileage 140,400 KM

Vehicle Description

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this 2000 Mazda Miata for sale! 

 Check out this absolutely beautiful Miata Special Edition! Rare 6-speed manual. 
Some unique features of the special edition:  -Beige leather interior -15” Polished wheels -Nardi dark wood steering wheel & shift knob -White gauges with chrome accents -Full ground effects kit with fog lights 
 No expense spared bringing this car back to life, after a tree fell on it a few months ago. The entire car was stripped, re painted and assembled with a brand new convertible top. Recent new tires as well. Two sets of keys, ready to go! 
 $10,999 + HST/Licensing Price Includes Safety & Carfax 
 For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence! 
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

 *PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Marlin Motors Limited

Used 2000 Mazda Miata MX-5 Special Edition for sale in St Catharines, ON
2000 Mazda Miata MX-5 Special Edition 140,400 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Noir for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson Noir 143,400 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Cadillac CT6 V Blackwing for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Cadillac CT6 V Blackwing 47,000 KM $74,499 + tax & lic

Email Marlin Motors Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-407-XXXX

(click to show)

289-407-3002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2000 Mazda Miata MX-5