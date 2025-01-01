$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2000 Mazda Miata MX-5
Special Edition
2000 Mazda Miata MX-5
Special Edition
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1NB3534Y0145672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 3007
- Mileage 140,400 KM
Vehicle Description
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this 2000 Mazda Miata for sale!
Check out this absolutely beautiful Miata Special Edition! Rare 6-speed manual.
Some unique features of the special edition: -Beige leather interior -15” Polished wheels -Nardi dark wood steering wheel & shift knob -White gauges with chrome accents -Full ground effects kit with fog lights
No expense spared bringing this car back to life, after a tree fell on it a few months ago. The entire car was stripped, re painted and assembled with a brand new convertible top. Recent new tires as well. Two sets of keys, ready to go!
$10,999 + HST/Licensing Price Includes Safety & Carfax
For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence!
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
2000 Mazda Miata MX-5