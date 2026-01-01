$3,699+ taxes & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Dynamic Premium
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Dynamic Premium
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Sold As Is
$3,699
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3092
- Mileage 291,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Marlin Motors Limited
OMVIC & UCDA Registered
135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON
2013 Range Rover Evoque Dynamic
Clean Carfax!
***AS IS***
-2.0L Turbocharged Engine
-All Wheel Drive
-Red/Black Premium Interior
-Heated Front Seats
-Factory Navigation System
-Bluetooth Audio
-Backup Camera
-Front & Rear Parking Sensors
-Panoramic Roof
-Meridian Premium Audio
Runs and drives great, no warning lights on the dash, high mileage but well taken care of with all service records since new. If you’ve always wanted to own a Range Rover but didn’t want the hefty price tag - this is the unit for you!
*The only issue we’re aware of is that the blower motor needs replacement*
$3699 + HST/Licensing
VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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289-407-3002