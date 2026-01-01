2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

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<p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Marlin Motors Limited</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>2013 Range Rover Evoque Dynamic</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Clean Carfax!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>***AS IS***</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-2.0L Turbocharged Engine</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-All Wheel Drive</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Red/Black Premium Interior</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Heated Front Seats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Factory Navigation System</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Bluetooth Audio</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Backup Camera</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Front & Rear Parking Sensors</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Panoramic Roof</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Meridian Premium Audio</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Runs and drives great, no warning lights on the dash, high mileage but well taken care of with all service records since new. If you’ve always wanted to own a Range Rover but didn’t want the hefty price tag - this is the unit for you!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*The only issue we’re aware of is that the blower motor needs replacement*</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>$3699 + HST/Licensing</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Visit our website - <a href=http://marlinmotorsltd.com>marlinmotorsltd.com</a> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

291,900 KM

Details Description Features

$3,699

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Dynamic Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14232569

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Dynamic Premium

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

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Contact Seller
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,699

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
291,900KM
Good Condition
VIN SALVT2BG2DH746937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3092
  • Mileage 291,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Marlin Motors Limited

OMVIC & UCDA Registered

135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON

 

2013 Range Rover Evoque Dynamic

Clean Carfax!

 

***AS IS***

 

-2.0L Turbocharged Engine

-All Wheel Drive

-Red/Black Premium Interior

-Heated Front Seats

-Factory Navigation System

-Bluetooth Audio

-Backup Camera

-Front & Rear Parking Sensors

-Panoramic Roof

-Meridian Premium Audio

 

Runs and drives great, no warning lights on the dash, high mileage but well taken care of with all service records since new. If you’ve always wanted to own a Range Rover but didn’t want the hefty price tag - this is the unit for you!

 

*The only issue we’re aware of is that the blower motor needs replacement*



$3699 + HST/Licensing

VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS

 

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

 

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-407-XXXX

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289-407-3002

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$3,699

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque