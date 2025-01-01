Menu
date 2025-01-01

Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this 2007 Lexus RX350 for sale!

WOW! Local ONE owner trade! 

Meticulously maintained its entire life, and it shows! Absolutely immaculate inside & out. 

Just serviced including brand new steering rack, outer tie rods, muffler, brakes, stabilizer links and a fresh synthetic oil change. 

No issues, no leaks, drives like brand new. 
Ready to go! 

 $9,999 + HST/Licensing 
 Price Includes Safety & Carfax 

 For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence! 

 Financing Available! Fill out an application on our website below 
marlinmotorsltd.com   

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

2007 Lexus RX 350

192,200 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this 2007 Lexus RX350 for sale!

WOW! Local ONE owner trade! 
Meticulously maintained its entire life, and it shows! Absolutely immaculate inside & out. 
Just serviced including brand new steering rack, outer tie rods, muffler, brakes, stabilizer links and a fresh synthetic oil change. 
No issues, no leaks, drives like brand new. Ready to go! 
 For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence! 
 Financing Available! Fill out an application on our website below marlinmotorsltd.com   
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

