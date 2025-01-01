$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2007 Lexus RX 350
2007 Lexus RX 350
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2HK31U57C007537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3028
- Mileage 192,200 KM
Vehicle Description
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this 2007 Lexus RX350 for sale!
WOW! Local ONE owner trade!
Meticulously maintained its entire life, and it shows! Absolutely immaculate inside & out.
Just serviced including brand new steering rack, outer tie rods, muffler, brakes, stabilizer links and a fresh synthetic oil change.
No issues, no leaks, drives like brand new. Ready to go!
$9,999 + HST/Licensing Price Includes Safety & Carfax
For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence!
Financing Available! Fill out an application on our website below marlinmotorsltd.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
