$9,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Chrysler Sebring
Limited
2008 Chrysler Sebring
Limited
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Stone
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Breeze through the open road in style with this 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible.
- Sleek, two-door coupe design
- Powerful 3.5L V6 engine
- Leather interior with heated seats
- Hands-free calling and Sirius radio
- New brakes, rotors, and tires
This Sebring convertible delivers the ultimate open-air driving experience. The V6 engine provides smooth, responsive power, while the leather-trimmed interior and premium features keep you comfortable and connected. With its fresh new look thanks to the recent mechanical upgrades, this Sebring is ready to take you on unforgettable drives through winding roads and along scenic coastlines.
Whether you're looking for a fun weekend cruiser or a stylish daily driver, this 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible has the perfect blend of style, performance, and modern amenities to elevate your driving experience.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
***Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales
Email Gaston's Auto Sales
Gaston's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-984-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-984-5094