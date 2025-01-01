Menu
<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Breeze through the open road in style with this 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible.</p><ul><li>Sleek, two-door coupe design</li><li>Powerful 3.5L V6 engine</li><li>Leather interior with heated seats</li><li>Hands-free calling and Sirius radio</li><li>New brakes, rotors, and tires</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This Sebring convertible delivers the ultimate open-air driving experience. The V6 engine provides smooth, responsive power, while the leather-trimmed interior and premium features keep you comfortable and connected. With its fresh new look thanks to the recent mechanical upgrades, this Sebring is ready to take you on unforgettable drives through winding roads and along scenic coastlines.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Whether youre looking for a fun weekend cruiser or a stylish daily driver, this 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible has the perfect blend of style, performance, and modern amenities to elevate your driving experience.</p><p>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***</p><p>***Thumbnail author:<br /><a href=”http:/www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></p>

2008 Chrysler Sebring

168,000 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2008 Chrysler Sebring

Limited

2008 Chrysler Sebring

Limited

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3LC65M98N215639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Stone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-984-XXXX

905-984-5094

