2009 Smart fortwo

64,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 9488884
  • Stock #: Vin245368
  • VIN: WMEEJ31X49K245368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great low km's, auto, a/c! 

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

1-877-880-4879
