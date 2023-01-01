Menu
2012 Ford F-150

188,257 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT ** NEW TIRES, CRUISE, TOW PKG **

2012 Ford F-150

XLT ** NEW TIRES, CRUISE, TOW PKG **

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

188,257KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9472695
  Stock #: 10747
  VIN: 1FTEX1CM6CKD27968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,257 KM

Vehicle Description

BRAND NEW TIRES * BLUETOOTH * 3.7L V6, AUTO, RWD, EXT. CAB, SHORT BOX, XTR * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * AUX. & USB INPUT * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE * 18" CHROME WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

