$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2012 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3070
- Mileage 89,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Marlin Motors Limited
OMVIC & UCDA Registered
135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra
LOW LOW LOW Mileage! Great on Gas!
-Keyless Entry
-Heated Seats
-Bluetooth
Just serviced! Including brand new brakes, lower control arms, stabilizer links, air filters, fresh oil change, four wheel alignment & complete detail.
$8,999 + HST/Licensing
Price Includes Safety & Carfax
Financing & Warranties Available!
Fill out an application on our website below
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣-4️⃣0️⃣7️⃣-3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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289-407-3002