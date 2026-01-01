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<p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Marlin Motors Limited</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>2012 Hyundai Elantra</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>LOW LOW LOW Mileage! Great on Gas! </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Keyless Entry</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Heated Seats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Bluetooth</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Just serviced! Including brand new brakes, lower control arms, stabilizer links, air filters, fresh oil change, four wheel alignment & complete detail.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>$8,999 + HST/Licensing</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Financing & Warranties Available! </p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Fill out an application on our website below</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Visit our website - <a href=http://marlinmotorsltd.com>marlinmotorsltd.com</a> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣-4️⃣0️⃣7️⃣-3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

2012 Hyundai Elantra

89,375 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

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14087583

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,375KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8CH097189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3070
  • Mileage 89,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Marlin Motors Limited

OMVIC & UCDA Registered

135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON

 

2012 Hyundai Elantra

 

LOW LOW LOW Mileage! Great on Gas! 

 

-Keyless Entry

-Heated Seats

-Bluetooth



Just serviced! Including brand new brakes, lower control arms, stabilizer links, air filters, fresh oil change, four wheel alignment & complete detail.



$8,999 + HST/Licensing

Price Includes Safety & Carfax 

 

Financing & Warranties Available! 

Fill out an application on our website below

Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

 

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣-4️⃣0️⃣7️⃣-3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-407-XXXX

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289-407-3002

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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2012 Hyundai Elantra