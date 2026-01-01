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2016 Honda HR-V

56,500 KM

Details Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14284013

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

  1. 1781660648
  2. 1781660648
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
56,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H71GM100657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3093
  • Mileage 56,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
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289-407-XXXX

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289-407-3002

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SOLD
Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2016 Honda HR-V