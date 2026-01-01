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2012 Kia Sorento

225,203 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Sorento

EX Luxury AWD Extra Clean-Wintered in FLA !!!

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14444335

2012 Kia Sorento

EX Luxury AWD Extra Clean-Wintered in FLA !!!

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

  1. 1784146542469
  2. 1784146543004
  3. 1784146543421
  4. 1784146543850
  5. 1784146544264
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
225,203KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA24CG299432

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,203 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-684-XXXX

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905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2012 Kia Sorento