$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Kia Sorento
EX Luxury AWD Extra Clean-Wintered in FLA !!!
2012 Kia Sorento
EX Luxury AWD Extra Clean-Wintered in FLA !!!
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
225,203KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA24CG299432
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,203 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
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Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2012 Kia Sorento