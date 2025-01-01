Menu
BLUETOOTH * CRUISE CONTROL * 1.8L 4CYL., AUTO, S * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, TRUNK & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS *

INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

2013 Nissan Sentra

135,166 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra

S ** BLUETOOTH, CRUISE **

2013 Nissan Sentra

S ** BLUETOOTH, CRUISE **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,166KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP4DL560277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,166 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH * CRUISE CONTROL * 1.8L 4CYL., AUTO, S * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, TRUNK & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822

2013 Nissan Sentra