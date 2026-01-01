$5,900+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra
SV
2014 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
St. Catharines Auto Sales
108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
905-933-9615
Certified
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Sentra SV with a manual transmission! Keep fuel costs under control with a combined fuel economy of only 6.6 L/100km!
Well equipped with a six speed manual, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, locks, cruise control, push button start, six speaker audio system and leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.
Accident free history, freshly serviced, extensive maintenance records and fully certified!
$5900 certified, plus HST and licensing.
Warranty available at additional cost.
St. Catharines Auto Sales - Dealer
108 Geneva Street, St. Catharines
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
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