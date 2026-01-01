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<p>2014 Nissan Sentra SV with a <strong>manual transmission</strong>! Keep fuel costs under control with <span data-subtree=aimfl,mfl data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);>a combined fuel economy of only </span><mark class=HxTRcb data-sfc-root=c data-wiz-uids=samd5_g data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwjSm8uRv7SUAxUnHoYAHe78MHgQuJAPegoIAggACAAIChAB data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 500; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(0, 29, 53);><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(0, 29, 53);>6.6 L/100km!</strong></mark></p><p>Well equipped with a six speed manual, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, locks, cruise control, push button start, six speaker audio system and leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.</p><p>Accident free history, freshly serviced, extensive maintenance records and fully certified!</p><p>$5900 certified, plus HST and licensing.</p><p>Warranty available at additional cost.</p><p>St. Catharines Auto Sales - Dealer</p><p>108 Geneva Street, St. Catharines</p>

2014 Nissan Sentra

179,100 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14087262

2014 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-933-9615

  1. 1778616292761
  2. 1778616293287
  3. 1778616293759
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
179,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP2EL684095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Sentra SV with a manual transmission! Keep fuel costs under control with a combined fuel economy of only 6.6 L/100km!

Well equipped with a six speed manual, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, locks, cruise control, push button start, six speaker audio system and leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

Accident free history, freshly serviced, extensive maintenance records and fully certified!

$5900 certified, plus HST and licensing.

Warranty available at additional cost.

St. Catharines Auto Sales - Dealer

108 Geneva Street, St. Catharines

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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St. Catharines Auto Sales

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
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905-933-XXXX

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905-933-9615

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$5,900

+ taxes & licensing>

St. Catharines Auto Sales

905-933-9615

2014 Nissan Sentra