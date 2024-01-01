$21,500+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 7 Series
750i xDrive
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
142,614KM
VIN WBAYB6C59FD966028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,614 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2015 BMW 7 Series is for sale today.
The 7 Series is a versatile, well rounded sedan that offers the best of both worlds when it comes to luxury and performance. Whether it's the poised ride quality, the exceptional handling and acceleration, or the athletic styling and luxurious interior, there is something for everyone with this premium sedan.This sedan has 142,614 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 443HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
