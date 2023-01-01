$13,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew
Location
Clean And Shine Auto Sales
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-2542
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 179,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Great family moving vehicle, multi uses, people mover, large bulky items, camping trips you name it. Book a test dive today. All types of finance available, (depending on credit score). Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
