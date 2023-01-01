Menu
<p>Great family moving vehicle, multi uses, people mover, large bulky items, camping trips you name it. Book a test dive today. All types of finance available, (depending on credit score).  Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

179,488 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

179,488KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG2FR700547

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 179,488 KM

Great family moving vehicle, multi uses, people mover, large bulky items, camping trips you name it. Book a test dive today. All types of finance available, (depending on credit score).  Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

905-688-2542

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan