<p>Nice driving family minivan, great for all kinds of transportation. Move the family or friends around, move bulky items, take it camping instead of a tent, you decide. Runs and drives excellent. Has an aftermarket touch screen and aftermarket DVD installed.  Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

193,672 KM

Details

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

193,672KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXFR500311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 193,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice driving family minivan, great for all kinds of transportation. Move the family or friends around, move bulky items, take it camping instead of a tent, you decide. Runs and drives excellent. Has an aftermarket touch screen and aftermarket DVD installed.  Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

905-688-2542

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan