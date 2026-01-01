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2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
290,919KM
VIN 3GTU2UEC0FG498422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 290,919 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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833-977-XXXX(click to show)
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2015 GMC Sierra 1500