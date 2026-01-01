Menu
Account
Sign In
<span style=color:rgb 58 , 58 , 58 ><strong>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. </strong></span>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

290,919 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4WD Crew Cab 143.5&quot; SLE

Watch This Vehicle
13992033

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4WD Crew Cab 143.5&quot; SLE

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 13992033
  2. 13992033
  3. 13992033
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
290,919KM
VIN 3GTU2UEC0FG498422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 290,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Hatchback LT (Manual) for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Hatchback LT (Manual) 135,331 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Infiniti QX50 Essential Essential AWD for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Infiniti QX50 Essential Essential AWD 89,939 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT Grand Sport Coupe 2LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT Grand Sport Coupe 2LT 31,831 KM $82,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2015 GMC Sierra 1500