2016 Audi Q5
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
126,195KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10025253
- Stock #: D8405
- VIN: WA1C2AFP7GA132270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,195 KM
Vehicle Description
This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.This SUV has 126,195 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
