$11,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Eastway Auto Service Ltd
259 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2T 1J7
905-680-8001
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 111,625 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE VEHICLE. OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 9 0 5 9 3 2 1 4 2 0 NAHIDA SALES REP AT EASTWAY AUTO. FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALL CREDIT TYPES APPROVED. INQUIRE WITHIN. Eastway Auto Service Ltd is a family owned dealership and service centre serving the Niagara Region since 1990! Proud members of both OMVIC and the UCDA-
2016 FORD EDGE SEL FOR SALE AT EASTWAY AUTO SERVICE LTD. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOYS, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAM, AC, BLUETOOTH AND MORE.
Priced at $11,495 plus hst and licensing. Safety included in purchase price.
Located at Eastway Auto Service Ltd. 259 Merritt Street, St. Catharines ON L2T 1J7
Call Sam at 905-680-8001 or Text Nahida at 905-932-1420
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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905-680-8001