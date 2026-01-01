2016 Ford Edge

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<p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:__larsseitFonts_099194, __larsseitFonts_Fallback_099194;font-feature-settings:inherit;font-kerning:inherit;font-language-override:inherit;font-optical-sizing:inherit;font-size-adjust:inherit;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-alternates:inherit;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-emoji:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-variant-position:inherit;font-variation-settings:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:2.4rem;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;><span style=border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;font:inherit;margin:0px;padding:0px;>PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE VEHICLE. OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 9 0 5 9 3 2 1 4 2 0 NAHIDA SALES REP AT EASTWAY AUTO. FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALL CREDIT TYPES APPROVED. INQUIRE WITHIN. Eastway Auto Service Ltd is a family owned dealership and service centre serving the Niagara Region since 1990! Proud members of both OMVIC and the UCDA-</span></p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:__larsseitFonts_099194, __larsseitFonts_Fallback_099194;font-feature-settings:inherit;font-kerning:inherit;font-language-override:inherit;font-optical-sizing:inherit;font-size-adjust:inherit;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-alternates:inherit;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-emoji:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-variant-position:inherit;font-variation-settings:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:2.4rem;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>2016 FORD EDGE SEL FOR SALE AT EASTWAY AUTO SERVICE LTD. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOYS, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAM, AC, BLUETOOTH AND MORE.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:__larsseitFonts_099194, __larsseitFonts_Fallback_099194;font-feature-settings:inherit;font-kerning:inherit;font-language-override:inherit;font-optical-sizing:inherit;font-size-adjust:inherit;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-alternates:inherit;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-emoji:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-variant-position:inherit;font-variation-settings:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:2.4rem;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Priced at $11,495 plus hst and licensing. Safety included in purchase price.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:__larsseitFonts_099194, __larsseitFonts_Fallback_099194;font-feature-settings:inherit;font-kerning:inherit;font-language-override:inherit;font-optical-sizing:inherit;font-size-adjust:inherit;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-alternates:inherit;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-emoji:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-variant-position:inherit;font-variation-settings:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:2.4rem;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Located at Eastway Auto Service Ltd. 259 Merritt Street, St. Catharines ON L2T 1J7</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:__larsseitFonts_099194, __larsseitFonts_Fallback_099194;font-feature-settings:inherit;font-kerning:inherit;font-language-override:inherit;font-optical-sizing:inherit;font-size-adjust:inherit;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-alternates:inherit;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-emoji:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-variant-position:inherit;font-variation-settings:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:2.4rem;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Call Sam at 905-680-8001 or Text Nahida at 905-932-1420</p>

2016 Ford Edge

111,625 KM

Details Description

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14526978

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Eastway Auto Service Ltd

259 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2T 1J7

905-680-8001

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Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,625KM
VIN 2FMPK3J82GBB54311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,625 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE VEHICLE. OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 9 0 5 9 3 2 1 4 2 0 NAHIDA SALES REP AT EASTWAY AUTO. FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALL CREDIT TYPES APPROVED. INQUIRE WITHIN. Eastway Auto Service Ltd is a family owned dealership and service centre serving the Niagara Region since 1990! Proud members of both OMVIC and the UCDA-

2016 FORD EDGE SEL FOR SALE AT EASTWAY AUTO SERVICE LTD. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOYS, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAM, AC, BLUETOOTH AND MORE.

Priced at $11,495 plus hst and licensing. Safety included in purchase price.

Located at Eastway Auto Service Ltd. 259 Merritt Street, St. Catharines ON L2T 1J7

Call Sam at 905-680-8001 or Text Nahida at 905-932-1420

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eastway Auto Service Ltd

Eastway Auto Service Ltd

259 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2T 1J7
Member UCDA Member

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905-680-XXXX

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905-680-8001

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$11,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Eastway Auto Service Ltd

905-680-8001

2016 Ford Edge