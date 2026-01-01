Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Marlin Motors Limited</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>WOW! What a nice truck! All the goodies and room for 7 passengers!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*CLEAN CARFAX*</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-5.3L V8 Engine (SWAPPED)*</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Leather Seats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Remote Start</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Forward Crash Alert</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Heated Steering Wheel</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Heated/Cooled Seats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Factory Navigation System</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Front & Rear Park Assist</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Rear DVD Entertainment</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Backup Camera</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-BOSE Audio</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Sunroof</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-All Weather Mats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;><br><br>*6.2L Factory engine was recently replaced with a 5.3L from a donor truck with 96,xxx KMs on it</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Just serviced! Including new tires, brakes all around, four-wheel alignment, synthetic oil change & complete detail.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>$16,999 + HST/Licensing</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Financing & Warranties Available! </p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Fill out an application on our website below</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Visit our website - <a href=http://marlinmotorsltd.com>marlinmotorsltd.com</a> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

2016 GMC Yukon XL

317,450 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Yukon XL

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
14114104.811716835?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=27704

2016 GMC Yukon XL

Denali

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

  1. 1778945226128
  2. 1778945226604
  3. 1778945227053
  4. 1778945228119
  5. 1778945228560
  6. 1778945229003
  7. 1778945229449
  8. 1778945229877
  9. 1778945230313
  10. 1778945230763
  11. 1778945231188
  12. 1778945231637
  13. 1778945232094
  14. 1778945232531
  15. 1778945232969
  16. 1778945233428
  17. 1778945233871
  18. 1778945234316
  19. 1778945234732
  20. 1778945235188
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
317,450KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GKS2HKJ8GR148835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3089
  • Mileage 317,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Marlin Motors Limited

OMVIC & UCDA Registered

135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON

 

2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali

 

WOW! What a nice truck! All the goodies and room for 7 passengers!

 

*CLEAN CARFAX*

 

-5.3L V8 Engine (SWAPPED)*

-Leather Seats

-Remote Start

-Forward Crash Alert

-Heated Steering Wheel

-Heated/Cooled Seats

-Factory Navigation System

-Front & Rear Park Assist

-Rear DVD Entertainment

-Backup Camera

-BOSE Audio

-Sunroof

-All Weather Mats



*6.2L Factory engine was recently replaced with a 5.3L from a donor truck with 96,xxx KMs on it



Just serviced! Including new tires, brakes all around, four-wheel alignment, synthetic oil change & complete detail.

 

$16,999 + HST/Licensing

Price Includes Safety & Carfax 

 

Financing & Warranties Available! 

Fill out an application on our website below

Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

 

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Marlin Motors Limited

Used 2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali 317,450 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Nissan Sentra SR 230,250 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 91,550 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Marlin Motors Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-407-XXXX

(click to show)

289-407-3002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2016 GMC Yukon XL