$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Yukon XL
Denali
2016 GMC Yukon XL
Denali
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 3089
- Mileage 317,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Marlin Motors Limited
OMVIC & UCDA Registered
135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON
2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali
WOW! What a nice truck! All the goodies and room for 7 passengers!
*CLEAN CARFAX*
-5.3L V8 Engine (SWAPPED)*
-Leather Seats
-Remote Start
-Forward Crash Alert
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Heated/Cooled Seats
-Factory Navigation System
-Front & Rear Park Assist
-Rear DVD Entertainment
-Backup Camera
-BOSE Audio
-Sunroof
-All Weather Mats
*6.2L Factory engine was recently replaced with a 5.3L from a donor truck with 96,xxx KMs on it
Just serviced! Including new tires, brakes all around, four-wheel alignment, synthetic oil change & complete detail.
$16,999 + HST/Licensing
Price Includes Safety & Carfax
Financing & Warranties Available!
Fill out an application on our website below
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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289-407-3002