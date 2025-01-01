Menu
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2016 Kia Optima is for sale today.

Getting behind the wheel of a stylish sedan that fits the way you drive - theres nothing like it. The 2016 Kia Optima has been designed to fit your lifestyle and driving needs. A sleek fusion of bold style, heart-pounding performance, and advanced technology, the 2016 Optima confidently pushes the boundaries of the midsize sedan, with plenty of attitude to spare. This sedan has 145,910 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Optimas trim level is LX. This Kia Optima LX is well equipped and an excellent value. It comes standard with desirable features like an AM/FM CD player with an aux jack and a USB port, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, power windows, power door locks, air conditioning, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2016 Kia Optima

145,910 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Optima

LX

13164551

2016 Kia Optima

LX

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,910KM
VIN 5XXGT4L38GG081874

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14273
  • Mileage 145,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2016 Kia Optima is for sale today.

Getting behind the wheel of a stylish sedan that fits the way you drive - there's nothing like it. The 2016 Kia Optima has been designed to fit your lifestyle and driving needs. A sleek fusion of bold style, heart-pounding performance, and advanced technology, the 2016 Optima confidently pushes the boundaries of the midsize sedan, with plenty of attitude to spare. This sedan has 145,910 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Optima's trim level is LX. This Kia Optima LX is well equipped and an excellent value. It comes standard with desirable features like an AM/FM CD player with an aux jack and a USB port, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, power windows, power door locks, air conditioning, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2016 Kia Optima