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<span style=color:rgb 58 , 58 , 58 ><strong>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. </strong></span>

2016 Nissan Versa

140,959 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Nissan Versa

Note S 5dr HB Auto 1.6 S

Watch This Vehicle
14173660

2016 Nissan Versa

Note S 5dr HB Auto 1.6 S

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

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Contact Seller

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,959KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP6GL369545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,959 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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833-977-1235

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$8,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2016 Nissan Versa