$8,988+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Nissan Versa
Note S 5dr HB Auto 1.6 S
2016 Nissan Versa
Note S 5dr HB Auto 1.6 S
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
140,959KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP6GL369545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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833-977-XXXX(click to show)
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2016 Nissan Versa