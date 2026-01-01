Menu
Account
Sign In
<span style=color:rgb 58 , 58 , 58 ><strong>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. </strong></span>

2016 Honda Civic

106,377 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T EX-T CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14179327

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T EX-T CVT

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 14179327
  2. 14179327
  3. 14179327
Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
106,377KM
VIN 2HGFC1F40GH112581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 15489A
  • Mileage 106,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX-T EX-T CVT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX-T EX-T CVT 106,377 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe 1SS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe 1SS 52,963 KM $43,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note S 5dr HB Auto 1.6 S for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note S 5dr HB Auto 1.6 S 140,959 KM $8,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2016 Honda Civic