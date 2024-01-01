Menu
V6, Auto, 4X4, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, P. Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, Tilt, Cruise, Alloy Wheels, USB and AUX Input, Keyless Entry, Towing Package, Only 218,067 Kms, Asking $14,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

2016 RAM 1500

218,067 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

ST, Quad Cab, 4X4, V6

2016 RAM 1500

ST, Quad Cab, 4X4, V6

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG9GS258453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 218,067 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, Auto, 4X4, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, P. Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, Tilt, Cruise, Alloy Wheels, USB and AUX Input, Keyless Entry, Towing Package, Only 218,067 Kms, Asking $14,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

2016 RAM 1500