2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

<p>4.3L, V6, Auto, Air, P. door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, USB and AUX Input, 8 Foot Box, Boxliner, New Tires, Only 168,491 Kms, Asking $14,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p> </p><p>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

