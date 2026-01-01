$11,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
St. Catharines Auto Sales
108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
905-933-9615
Certified
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very well equipped 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Caribbean Blue. Features include leather seating surfaces, power sunroof, navigation, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, power seat, blind spot monitoring system, remote entry and premium audio system.
Certified and fully detailed.
Warranty plans available at additional cost.
$11,900 plus HST and licencing.
St. Catharines Auto Sales
108 Geneva Street, St. Catharines
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From St. Catharines Auto Sales
Email St. Catharines Auto Sales
St. Catharines Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-933-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-933-9615