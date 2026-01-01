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<p>Very well equipped 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Caribbean Blue. Features include leather seating surfaces, power sunroof, navigation, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, power seat, blind spot monitoring system, remote entry and premium audio system.</p><p>Certified and fully detailed.</p><p>Warranty plans available at additional cost.</p><p>$11,900 plus HST and licencing.</p><p>St. Catharines Auto Sales</p><p>108 Geneva Street, St. Catharines</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14211065

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-933-9615

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
141,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHD84LF8HU086448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Caribbean Blue. Features include leather seating surfaces, power sunroof, navigation, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, power seat, blind spot monitoring system, remote entry and premium audio system.

Certified and fully detailed.

Warranty plans available at additional cost.

$11,900 plus HST and licencing.

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108 Geneva Street, St. Catharines

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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St. Catharines Auto Sales

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
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905-933-9615

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$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

St. Catharines Auto Sales

905-933-9615

2017 Hyundai Elantra