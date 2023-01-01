$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
TI AWD
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
51,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189590
- Stock #: D8603
- VIN: ZASFAKNN2J7C02295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is for sale today.
When a car manufacturer starts building SUV's, its often understood as starting to get boring and leaping into the mainstream. That however, is not the case with this 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Beautiful inside and out, excellent driving behavior with a tight and stiff on road handling while letting you relax in the beautifully built interior covered with premium leather and filled with tech options. It does help to mention that the Stelvio has the most powerful engine in its base trim, across the whole class of SUV's that are hardly its competition.This low mileage SUV has just 51,600 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Stelvio's trim level is Ti AWD. Upgrading to the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti AWD will let you enjoy in quite a few additions such as upgraded sporty aluminum alloy wheels, speed sensitive rain detecting wipers with heated jets, an 8.8 inch informational display, a heated aluminium and leather steering wheel with multiple functions, genuine wood and aluminum interior inserts, driver and passenger heated seats, front and rear parking sensors as well as the already included rear view camera, dual zone climate control, leather upholstered seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control and more.
https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
