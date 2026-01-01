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<html> <p>FACTORY TOW PACKAGE w / TRAILERING BRAKE * REVERSE CAMERA * APPLE CARPLAY /ANDROID AUTO * BLUETOOTH * </p> <br> <p>5.3L V8, AUTO, 4X4, DOUBLE CAB, CUSTOM * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * 20” ALLOY WHEELS *</p> <br> <p>INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.</p> <p>REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. </p> <p>LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND. OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS</p> </html>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

136,264 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom ** 4X4, TOW PKG, CARPLAY **

Watch This Vehicle
14444323

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom ** 4X4, TOW PKG, CARPLAY **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,264KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCVKPEC5JZ343878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 136,264 KM

Vehicle Description


FACTORY TOW PACKAGE w / TRAILERING BRAKE * REVERSE CAMERA * APPLE CARPLAY /ANDROID AUTO * BLUETOOTH *




5.3L V8, AUTO, 4X4, DOUBLE CAB, CUSTOM * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * 20” ALLOY WHEELS *




INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.


REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.


LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND. OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
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$25,999

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Certified Cars

905-688-8822

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500