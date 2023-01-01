Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

167,761 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE, Leather, Navigation, Push Start, Alloy wheels

2018 Ford Fusion

SE, Leather, Navigation, Push Start, Alloy wheels

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,761KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467417
  • Stock #: 237104
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H72JR237104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,761 KM

Vehicle Description

4Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Navigation System, Back-Up-Camera, USB and AUX Input, P. Seats, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Push Button Start, Only 167,761 Kms, Asking $19,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

