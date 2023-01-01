$19,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
SE, Leather, Navigation, Push Start, Alloy wheels
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10467417
- Stock #: 237104
- VIN: 3FA6P0H72JR237104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,761 KM
Vehicle Description
4Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Navigation System, Back-Up-Camera, USB and AUX Input, P. Seats, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Push Button Start, Only 167,761 Kms, Asking $19,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.
